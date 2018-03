WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THIS PLACE? BREAKING: Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas students arrested, Broward County deputy put on leave. “Two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been arrested today for bringing weapons to school. A third student is being evaluated for making online threats. . . . On top of everything else, a Broward County deputy was placed on administrative leave for allegedly sleeping on the job.” He was supposed to be guarding the school.