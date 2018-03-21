March 21, 2018

NOT A ONE-TIME THING: D.C. councilman who said Rothschilds control weather also said they control government, World Bank.

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr., a Democrat, claimed that the Rothschilds — a European Jewish banking family descended from Mayer Amschel Rothschild — control the World Bank and the federal government during a Feb. 27 gathering of top city officials, The Washington Post reported Tuesday morning.

“There’s this whole concept with the Rothschilds — control the World Bank, as we all know — infusing dollars into major cities,” Mr. White said, according to video footage reviewed by The Post. “They really pretty much control the federal government, and now they have this concept called resilient cities in which they are using their money and influence into local cities.”

No one in the room, including Democratic Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, challenged Mr. White’s remarks.