March 20, 2018

LIKE HILLARY, THE HUFFINGTON POST ALSO HATES HALF OF AMERICA:

● Shot: “In America, White Women Can Get Away With Almost Anything.”

—Koritha Mitchell, associate professor of English at Ohio State University, the Huffington Post, Friday.

● Chaser:

This is an election about whether the people of Pennsylvania hate blacks more than they hate women. And when I say people, I don’t mean people, I mean white men. How ironic is this? After all this time, after all these stupid articles about how powerless white men are and how they can’t even get into college because of overachieving women and affirmative action and mean lady teachers who expected them to sit still in the third grade even though they were all suffering from terminal attention deficit disorder — after all this, they turn out (surprise!) to have all the power. (As they always did, by the way; I hope you didn’t believe any of those articles.) To put it bluntly, the next president will be elected by them: the outcome of Tuesday’s primary will depend on whether they go for Hillary or Obama, and the outcome of the general election will depend on whether enough of them vote for McCain. A lot of them will: white men cannot be relied on, as all of us know who have spent a lifetime dating them. And McCain is a compelling candidate, particularly because of the Torture Thing. As for the Democratic hope that McCain’s temper will be a problem, don’t bet on it. A lot of white men have terrible tempers, and what’s more, they think it’s normal.

—The late writer-director Nora Ephron, “White Men,” the Huffington Post, April 20, 2008

● Hangover: Huffington Post Op-Ed Editor Brags About Using Racial, Gender Quotas In Submissions: ‘Less Than 50% White Authors (Check!).’

—Ben Shapiro, the Daily Wire, Thursday.

Why, it’s like the mainstream left are the mirror image of the alt-right, or something.

As Andrew Breitbart wrote about his role in helping to create the Huffington Post, “I went in with dual purposes. While the Huffington Post in theory served Arianna’s and the left’s goals of creating a battlefront where they could fight their battles, it served my ulterior purpose of creating preparation for talk radio and cable news, where everyone could see what lunacies constituted the thought processes of the richest noblesse oblige liberals in our land, the people who benefit the most from our way of life and yet craft the culture of our land in opposition to that way of life. Frankly, I wanted to put them on display. And, for different reasons, so did Arianna.”

His eeeeeeevil plan continues to succeed wildly.