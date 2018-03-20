March 20, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE AND THE LUDDITES: Profs claim scientific objectivity reinforces ‘whiteness:’

Two University of Colorado at Denver professors say that science educators must do more to combat “whiteness” and “White ideology” in the classroom. According to Cheryl Matias and Paul Le, “our science is out of touch with the experiences of our students of Color and, instead, represent post-colonial discourses of White power and control.”

Curiously, they published their findings on the Internet, a computer network originally developed by white men to survive a power struggle with a Marxist foe. Or as David Thompson adds:

[I]f you demur, or suggest that the laws of electromagnetism don’t dramatically alter depending on the melanin levels of the person doing the maths, then you just don’t care about “students of Colour” being “victims of deculturalization” and being “invalidated.” Indeed, you are “erasing the values and culture of indigenous people,” and are bolstering “post-colonial discourses of White power and control over people of Colour via forcing the internalization of Western science knowledge.” Instead, all people of pallor must denounce themselves as oppressors, embrace “other ways of knowing” and “re-imagine what science education spaces can look like.” Sadly, however, and despite the assertions above, the aboriginal alternatives to Maxwell’s equations and commutative algebra remain oddly unspecified.

Ayn Rand didn’t write The Return of the Primitive as a how-to guide.