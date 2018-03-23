March 23, 2018

FINALLY: ‘Smoking while walking’ could become illegal in NYC if proposed bill passes.

The legislation, proposed by New York City Councilman Peter Koo (D) from Queens would make it a misdemeanor to walk and smoke at the same time, WNYW-TV reported. Violators could face a $50 fine if caught. “My bill is very simple, no smoking and walking on New York City sidewalks,” Koo told WNYW.

In other words, going someplace while smoking will become a taxable activity.

At least they haven’t figured out how to tax, well, you know…