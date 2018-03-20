March 20, 2018

THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED, APPLE WOULD START MANUFACTURING IN THE UNITED STATES. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Apple Is Secretly Developing Its Own Screens for the First Time. “Apple Inc. is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters to make small numbers of the screens for testing purposes, according to people familiar with the situation. The technology giant is making a significant investment in the development of next-generation MicroLED screens, say the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning. MicroLED screens use different light-emitting compounds than the current OLED displays and promise to make future gadgets slimmer, brighter and less power-hungry.”