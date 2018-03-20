March 20, 2018

CIRCLING THE WAGONS: Judicial Watch Fights Uphill Battle for McCabe Texts.

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog organization, has spent months pursuing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit demanding the release of texts McCabe exchanged with colleagues.

The FBI has so far refused to comply with a court order to produce the texts, handing over emails and other information to Judicial Watch but legally demurring on whether it even has access to the electronic messages, Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said in an interview.

“We do not believe that any reasonable search [of McCabe’s records] would have left uncovered the text issues,” Fitton told the Washington Free Beacon Monday. “This is just gamesmanship by the FBI. We’ve been asking questions about it, but we have been told to go jump in a lake, figuratively.”

“We know when an agency is being cooperative versus showing their arrogance and stonewalling, and the FBI is operating with complete arrogance,” he said.