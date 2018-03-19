March 19, 2018

NAME THAT PARTY, SPECIAL “ALL THIS AND WORLD WAR II” EDITION:

In Sunday’s Washington Post, art critic Philip Kennicott unloaded on images of American “fascism” in a new exhibit in New York featuring photographs of the unjust internment of Japanese Americans during World War II titled “Then They Came For Me.” That’s somehow comparable to Trump if he deported “Dreamers.” That would be a “looming civic crisis.” The online headline was “If America fails its people again, what will the catastrophe look like?” In the paper, it was simply “Images that provoke deja vu.” In his 1,571 words, Kennicott never used these words: Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Or any reference to the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, “CNN Exploits Holocaust, Suggests ICE Agents are Nazis,” Joel Pollack writes at Big Journalism:

CNN posted a tweet to promote the article, declaring: “A Jewish woman heard an undocumented immigrant and her two daughters were on the run from ICE. Driven by thoughts of the Holocaust, she risked her own comfort to offer them shelter.” * * * * * * * * The implication is that ICE agents are like Nazis or Gestapo secret police ready to arrest illegal aliens for legitimate reason other than their identity. Jews in Germany and in Nazi-occupied Europe were citizens of the countries where they were arrested, and where they were murdered or deported to death camps. They had not violated immigration laws or any other laws except laws preventing them from existing.

More at Red State:

I have to give CNN credit. Just when you think they’ve given it their best shot in lying, in manufacturing news, in encouraging hatred of people they don’t like, in deliberately maligning Republican office holders; when they’ve reached that pinnacle where you think, “my stars, they can’t possibly be more douchebaggy than this,” you find out, yes, they can.

Dude, it’s CNN; the scale of douchebaggery there reaches to infinity and beyond – and then some.

