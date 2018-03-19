March 19, 2018

NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST NICHOLAS KRISTOF WARNS OF CLIMATE CHANGE WHILE ON COMPANY’S GLOBAL $135,000 A TICKET PRIVATE JET TOUR.

The tour, if it sold out, would bring in $6.75 million.

In 2013, the Times ran a “news analysis” piece entitled, “Your Biggest Carbon Sin May Be Air Travel,” which reported, “For many people reading this, air travel is their most serious environmental sin. One round-trip flight from New York to Europe or to San Francisco creates a warming effect equivalent to 2 or 3 tons of carbon dioxide per person.”

The size of the “carbon footprint” for the Times tour is not known, but some estimates place private jet flights at 10 times that of a commercial flight.

As for the Times trip, Kristof will not be making the entire journey with the group. He is only going to Easter Island, Samoa and Australia. Other Times writers are taking different legs of the 26-day journey. That, presumably, means each will be meeting the group on their appointed leg of the tour and flying back to wherever they call home, adding to the carbon footprint of the tour.