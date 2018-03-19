March 19, 2018

PRIVACY: To find suspects, police quietly turn to Google.

In at least four investigations last year – cases of murder, sexual battery and even possible arson at the massive downtown fire in March 2017 – Raleigh police used search warrants to demand Google accounts not of specific suspects, but from any mobile devices that veered too close to the scene of a crime, according to a WRAL News review of court records. These warrants often prevent the technology giant for months from disclosing information about the searches not just to potential suspects, but to any users swept up in the search.

This comes courtesy of Dave Mark, who adds: “According to this story, and others I’ve read, Google can track your location, even if you take out your SIM card. Amazing.”

I’m not sure “amazing” is the word I’d use.