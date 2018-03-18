March 18, 2018
MICHAEL WALSH: McCabe & Mr. Mueller.
Conventional wisdom says the president has to take his beating in the stocks for as long as Mueller feels like keeping him there. But nothing about Trump is conventional and, on the evidence of this weekend, there’s no reason to think he feels himself constrained by such thinking. So what if he does order Rosenstein to shut down Mueller? Then what?
(Classical allusion in Michael’s headline.)