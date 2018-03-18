March 18, 2018

THE COMPANY YOU KEEP: Louis Farrakhan Releases New Album Featuring Stevie Wonder, Common and Snoop Dogg.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan just dropped a seven-CD album series — and some of your favorite artists may be on it. Farrakhan, who has been accused of anti-Semitism for decades, released his “Let’s Change the World” musical box set late last month after years of planning and recording. Farrakhan himself plays on the album along with many prominent artists, including Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg and Common, according to Nation of Islam publications. Common’s record label, Snoop Dogg’s agency and Wonder’s press representative did not immediately return requests for comment.

In addition to associating himself with a man who has said “Jews are my enemy,” and “white folks are going down,” I’m rather surprised to see Stevie Wonder volunteering to appear on a series of plastic CDs, given that last September at a hurricane relief fundraiser he blurted out:

“Anyone who believes that there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent,” the musician said during the “Hand in Hand” telethon. “Lord, please save us all.”

Farrakhan doesn’t sound like he would approve of the “all” in that above statement. But in any case, shouldn’t Wonder be voluntarily cutting back on his output as well to save the planet?