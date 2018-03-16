March 16, 2018
CHRIS LOESCH CALLS TWITTER OUT FOR ‘PURGING’ CONSERVATIVES WHO TOLD #TIDEPOD JOKES:
As another day passed by where his wife’s timeline was filled with threats and some of the most revolting and vile trolling we have ever seen (all while Twitter did nothing), Chris Loesch called our attention to another issue only Conservatives seem to be having with the social media giant’s Terms of Service:
Earlier: The Censorship of Conservatives on the Internet Is Approaching Critical Levels of Bad.