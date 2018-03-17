March 17, 2018

YEAH, THAT’S BULLSHIT: “I remember walking across campus with my girlfriend one morning to find, nailed to trees, signs that declared, ‘All sex is rape.’ Perhaps the sentiment was not meant to be taken literally, but it still seemed to suggest that maleness was a kind of original sin that could never be fully expunged.”

Male privilege: “90 percent of ‘bystander rescues,’ in which a person tries to save a stranger, are performed by men. One in five rescuers dies in the attempt.” Sebastian Junger, however, is too apologetic about masculinity.