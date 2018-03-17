«
March 17, 2018

ANOTHER BIG CORRECTION: We Were Totally Wrong About That Scott Kelly Space Genes Story. “It turns out we got the story wrong in a big way. In the original story, we reported that 7 percent of Kelly’s genetic code had changed after his stint in space. But that enormous level of genetic change would mean Kelly went to outer space and came back a space alien: All humans share more than 99 percent of our DNA, and we share more than 98 percent of our DNA with chimpanzees, our closest living relatives.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am