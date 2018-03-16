March 16, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Academics reeling as market discipline comes to the University of Wisconsin. “There will be many innocent faculty victims of these closures. I feel sadness for those who devoted many years of their lives to obtaining the graduate degrees necessary for teaching in higher education. But by standing by and allowing their disciplines to decline and ignore relevance and utility to students, they may bear some degree of culpability.”

If only someone had warned them.

