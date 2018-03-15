March 15, 2018

INSURRECTION: Undocumented immigrant appointed to state post in California.

Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year-old attorney and immigrant rights activist, will serve on the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. The committee advises the California Student Aid Commission on efforts to increase college access for California students from low-income or underserved communities. “While Donald Trump fixates on walls, California will continue to concentrate on opportunities,” de León said in a news release. “Ms. Mateo is a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country.”

If Mateo is here illegally, her rightful place is at the back of the legal immigration line.

Given California’s official lawlessness, a case could be made for Congress to act under the Guarantee Clause.