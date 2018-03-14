March 14, 2018

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ASSAULT: Man Katy Perry Kissed on American Idol Says He Didn’t Like It.

Benjamin Glaze spoke to The New York Times about what he described as the “uncomfortable” kiss ― which happened to be his first kiss ever ― broadcast Sunday on the season premiere of the recently rebooted show. Glaze didn’t consent to the kiss and said he would’ve refused it if Perry had asked permission.

“I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special,” Glaze, now 20, told the Times.