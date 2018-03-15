March 15, 2018

I’LL WAIT FOR VERSION 2.0: Startup Offers ‘100 Percent Fatal’ Procedure To Upload Your Brain.

Nectome, a startup founded by two MIT graduates who studied artificial intelligence, says they have created a method of perfectly preserving the human brain using a high-tech embalming process. “Our mission is to preserve your brain well enough to keep all its memories intact: from that great chapter of your favorite book to the feeling of cold winter air, baking an apple pie, or having dinner with your friends and family,” the company writes on their website.

Nectome adds that it believes science will create technology that will be able to digitally “recreate your consciousness” within the next 100 years and their service is the first step in making sure your mind is ready for that breakthrough. The unnerving twist to this digital immortality is that the company reportedly needs your brain to be alive and active when the embalming starts.

According to MIT Technology Review, Nectome says their plan is to focus on people suffering from terminal illnesses.