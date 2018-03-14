March 14, 2018

TRUMP HIRES EARLY PJ MEDIA ADVISOR LARRY KUDLOW AS TOP ECONOMIC ADVISOR.

I’m goofing on Jon Gabriel’s post today: “Trump Hires Ricochet Contributor as Top Economic Advisor.” Given that “The road to the White House goes through Ricochet,” Gabriel quips that he better “spruce up my LinkedIn profile.”

The road to the White House also apparently runs through my adopted hometown in Texas: “Glen Rose native taking advisor post in White House,” the nearby Stephenville Empire-Tribune reports:

Brooke Rollins, 45, the CEO and president of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, is taking a job in the White House Office of American Innovation, led by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor. Rollins has led the Austin-based conservative think tank for 15 years. “Brooke is an exceptional and visionary leader who has had a tremendous impact on Texas and the direction of this nation,” TPPF executive vice president Kevin Roberts said in a statement. “We are enormously proud to have her serve the president in the White House Office of American Innovation. In no uncertain terms, she is the right person for the job.” The Washington Post reported that Rollins will replace Reed Cordish, who is stepping down as assistant to the president in the Office of American Innovation. On Feb. 16, Rollins was the guest speaker at the Somervell County Republican Club’s annual Reagan Dinner at the Citizens Center in Glen Rose. The county’s Republican Party chair, Deedee Jones, was a teacher at Glen Rose High School for 14 years, and had Rollins in one of her U.S. history classes.

I attended that dinner, and can confirm that Rollins is an exceptional public speaker and it’s a very safe bet we’ll be hearing much more about her.