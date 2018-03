WELL, GOOD: The Navy’s Virginia-Class Attack Subs Just Became More Lethal. “The Virginia-class Block V submarines will be longer than previously built Virginia-class subs, to accommodate four Virginia Payload Module tubes, which will each contain seven Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs).”

The Block V boats are meant to replace the striking power the Navy is losing as its aging fleet of four Ohio-class SSGNs are retired.