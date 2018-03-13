March 13, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: 2016: Trump hires Rex Tillerson – obvious proof of Russian collusion. 2018: Trump fires Rex Tillerson – obvious proof of Russian collusion.

Just ask Nancy Pelosi, Bill Kristol, Kurt Eicenwald, and other prominent members of “the resistance.” As “Streiff” of Red State writes, “Basically Never Trump World has picked up on the same theme. None of them bother to try to explain why Trump nominated Mike Pompeo, who is about as hawkish on Russia as it is possible to be without going full-metal Buck Turgidson. But consistency and honesty is never really a consideration in these critiques. The idea is to push the most damaging possible interpretation of the event and move on to the next.”