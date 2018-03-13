March 13, 2018

JOY BEHAR FINALLY PUBLICLY APOLOGIZES FOR ANTI-CHRISTIAN COMMENTS ON THE VIEW:

After Behar’s controversial comments, the Media Research Center launched a campaign against The View, pressuring its advertisers to pull support for the show until a formal apology was made for the crass, bigoted comments made on February 13.

Almost 40,000 calls were made to ABC from the MRC’s grassroots army, which resulted in intense media scrutiny of the network and has prompted both a private and public apology from the show host.

Behar’s private apology occurred after the National Center’s Justin Danhof showed up at a Disney shareholder meeting on Thursday and demanded of Disney CEO Bob Iger: “Specifically, do you think, like Ms. Hostin and Ms. Behar, that having a Christian faith is akin to a dangerous mental illness?”

Iger responded: “Joy Behar apologized to Vice President Pence directly. She made a call to him and apologized, which I thought was absolutely appropriate.” For more on the National Center’s efforts, go here.