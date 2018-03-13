March 13, 2018

SARAH HOYT: The White Supremacists’ Self-Identify.

Some weeks ago, my friend Larry Correia wrote an article in which he defended poor people against the charge of not being able to cook, or otherwise take care of themselves. An elitist snob claimed – basically – that poor people had no choice but to buy fast food because learning to shop and cook from scratch, let alone buy the utensils necessary to the process, was an impossible ramp to climb.

Larry, who grew up, if not poor on paper, certainly not particularly well-off in reality, had lots of fun with this concept. So did all of us who read his article.

Imagine our surprise when that same day his Wikipedia entry was vandalized to identify him as a white supremacist writer.