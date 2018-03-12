March 12, 2018

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Police: More potential victims in Vernon Hills High School sex assault case. “Police say they are following up with four more potential victims of a part-time assistant soccer coach at Vernon Hills High School who faces felony charges for engaging in sexual activity with three male students. A bond review hearing for Cori Beard, 28, of Vernon Hills is scheduled for Tuesday. Police announced Saturday she had been charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault in connection with unlawful acts that occurred between December 2016 and February 2018. Her bond was set at $1 million. . . . Beard was employed by Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School District 128 for three years. She was a part-time assistant soccer coach for both the boys and girls soccer teams at Vernon Hills High, according to police.”