March 11, 2018

CNN PANELIST: IF YOU LAUGH AT TRUMP’S JOKES, YOU’RE DAMAGING SOCIETY.

We’re Time-Warner-CNN-HBO – only we get to damage society!

As Glenn wrote in January while leftists were freaking out over Trump’s “shithole” comments, “I’m amused when people who’ve spent 50 years declaring the very concept of decency repressive and outdated suddenly start with the ‘have you no decency?’ shtick. When Joseph Welch used that phrase, it was pretty much Peak Decency, or as we’re now told, a horrible regressive time of racism, homophobia, transphobia and xenophobia.”