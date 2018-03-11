March 11, 2018

BYRON YORK: In Trump-Russia probe, what’s with that meeting in the Seychelles? “The story baffled some Republicans who have been following the Trump-Russia affair, for two reasons. One, the core question of the investigation is whether the Trump campaign and Russia colluded to influence the 2016 election. The Seychelles meeting took place on January 11, 2017, more than two months after the election. One thing that is certain is that the participants were not colluding to influence the 2016 election. . . . The second reason Republicans were baffled is that even if Prince were representing the Trump transition, and even if he were trying to establish a back channel with the Russians — two points Prince vehemently denies — there would be nothing illegal or improper about the incoming Trump administration setting up a channel, back or otherwise, to speak to a foreign country, including Russia.”