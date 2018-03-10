March 10, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE AND THE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARY: NYT Journalist Sounds Off on College Campus Vocabulary.

Students on today’s college campuses are being turned into “wusses,” according to New York Times journalist Jeremy Peters, who spoke candidly on “Morning Joe” Thursday.

The school’s war on words is partly to blame.

“That term ‘microaggression,’ that you are actually wounding someone, it’s totally changed the way that we interact with one another, and really, I think made wusses out of our college kids,” Peters said.