March 10, 2018

WAIT, WHAT? ‘Roseanne’ reboot knocked for inconsistency of working-class champion supporting Trump.

I totally understand that argument. But it’s built on the notion that a person who fights for the underdog, rails against racism, embraces the LGBT community, and supports women’s rights cannot believably support Trump. That may be unbelievable in the entertainment industry, but elsewhere it’s certainly possible to find Trump supporters who defy stereotypes. Indeed, almost 63 million Americans voted for Trump. Real Clear Politics’ polling average currently puts his approval rating at 40 percent, implying that well over 100 million Americans would say they approve of him if you could ask everyone.