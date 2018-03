FARHAD MANJOO: For Two Months, I Got My News From Print Newspapers. Here’s What I Learned. Key take: “After reading newspapers for a few weeks, I began to see it wasn’t newspapers that were so great, but social media that was so bad.”

Well, I haven’t gone that far, but I got a new phone a couple of weeks ago, didn’t reinstall the Twitter app, and didn’t even use my phone log in to Web Twitter. That alone has been relaxing.

