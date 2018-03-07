March 7, 2018

CAMPUS CRAZINESS IN CANADA SEEMS EVEN WORSE THAN HERE: Woman arrested after rally against controversial professor Jordan Peterson.

Police say the woman, who isn’t a student at Queen’s, stood on one of the building’s window ledges during the protest and started to bang on the window, causing it to break and cutting her hand.

They say she fled the scene but was stopped nearby by plain-clothes officers, who had to bring in extra officers when the woman became violent during her arrest.

Police add that the woman also tried to kick out the cruiser’s window while she was being transported to police headquarters.

Officials say officers searched her backpack and found a weapon — a metal wire with handles commonly known as a garrotte.