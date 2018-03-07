March 7, 2018

COME AND SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: She Carried a Garrotte!

Local media reports say more than 150 people took part in the rally against University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson. He has come under fire for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns and opposing Bill C-16, which extends legal protections to transgender people in Canada.

Police say the woman, who isn’t a student at Queen’s, stood on one of the building’s window ledges during the protest and started to bang on the window, causing it to break and cutting her hand.

Police add that the woman also tried to kick out the cruiser’s window while she was being transported to police headquarters.

Officials say officers searched her backpack and found a weapon — a metal wire with handles commonly known as a garrotte.”