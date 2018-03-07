March 7, 2018

HEH: “Taylor Swift! Her idol is Taylor Swift! Not me? Taylor Swift!!! That’s the music in the background of this stupid clip? Taylor Swift?? And that means I have to dance to Taylor Swift? What’s the critical race theory on that?”

Plus: “I guess that’s the mother, in the background, tending to another child, a less politically useful child. The useful child, the cute 2-year-old girl, is not looking at her supposed idol, but staring at what I presume is a television or computer monitor showing her how to dance with the video ‘Shake It Off.'”