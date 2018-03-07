March 7, 2018

EURABIA: ‘Hair-Raising’: Sharia Law Makes Its Debut in Swedish Court.

In a landmark case, the Solna District Court has acquitted an Iraqi man suspected of abusing wife by pushing her against furniture, pulling her hair and hitting her face with a shoe. The court called the credibility of the woman’s testimony into question, stressing her “lowly” parentage, the daily newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

In addition to stressing that the man “came from a good family,” unlike the woman, the court ruled that the fact that the woman turned to the police instead of the husband’s family “further” undermined her credibility. According to the court, “the normal thing” to do “in these circles” would be to try and resolve the conflict within the family.

The ruling, adopted by a divided court, triggered an immediate response from Sweden’s legal circles.

“This is one of the most prejudiced and strange judgments I have read. Not completely unexpectedly dictated by two lay judges. Still no one in charge who wants to do something about the lay judge system?” former Swedish Bar Association president Bengt Ivarsson tweeted.

​Prosecutor Josefine Dahlqvist appealed the ruling straight away, claiming that the ruling violated the foundations of Sweden’s legal system.