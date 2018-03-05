March 5, 2018

CHUCK TODD: THAT TARIFF THING IS JUST TRUMP LASHING OUT OVER MUELLER, RIGHT? COMMERCE SECRETARY: WELL, ACTUALLY . . .

“Well, first of all, it wasn’t sudden,” Ross said. “The president, ever since the campaign, has said he’s going to do something to fix steel and aluminum.

“Almost a year ago, he commissioned the Commerce Department to do the studies on steel and aluminum. They’ve been through any number of interagency reviews before they were released to the public.

“So, with a whole year of preparation, I don’t know why anybody should’ve been so shocked.”