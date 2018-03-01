March 1, 2018

NOAH ROTHMAN: Ben Rhodes and the Democratic Guilt Complex on Russia and Iran.

When you’re good at something, you should never do it for free. That’s perhaps why Barack Obama’s former deputy national security advisor, Ben Rhodes, is gearing up to politicize national security issues once again in a professional capacity. On Tuesday, Rhodes revealed his intention to join former Obama administration officials, Hillary Clinton staffers, and a handful of career civil servants to form “National Security Action,” a 501(c)(4) that will not endorse candidates but will campaign against them. You can probably guess who this organization’s primary target will be. “We’re a temporary organization,” Rhodes told the Washington Post. “Our hope is to be out of business in three years.”

There’s more of that revolving door action, assuming Rhodes means what he says — which by his own admission is a dangerous assumption.

But Rhodes’ problem since leaving the Obama Administration is that his audience is no longer consists exclusively of 27-year-olds who literally know nothing. As you can see for yourself at his sad (and widely mocked) Twitter feed.