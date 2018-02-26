February 26, 2018

IT SEEMS LIKE ONLY YESTERDAY THAT “MANSPLAINING” WAS BAD: CNN ANALYST: WOMEN CARRYING GUNS IS NOT PRACTICAL. “On February 24 CNN law enforcement analyst Tom Fuentes asked the question, ‘For a woman, where are you going to hide that gun during the day?’ He continued with another question, ‘If you wear a dress, if you wear a skirt, are you going to have to wear a jacket everyday with a belt and a holster the way a detective on duty would do?’ Yes, he actually asked those questions on national television in 2018.”

I learned of this on Facebook from Tamara Keel, who was mightily amused.