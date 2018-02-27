February 27, 2018

CUTTING GUN SALES WITH A “NO GUN REGISTRY:”

Their idea was originally aimed at reducing gun suicides. This is no small problem. The number of deaths from mass shootings each year, while horrific, is dwarfed by the 21,000 people who take their own lives annually using guns. But the authors’ suggestion might also be useful in reducing mass shootings — and without provoking arguments over the scope of the right to bear arms (more on that in a later column).

At the heart of the proposal by Ayres and Vars is an elegant yet simple device. The state establishes a “No Gun” registry. Joining is entirely voluntary, but upon adding my name, I give up my right to purchase a firearm. Not forever. Not for some set period of time. The waiver is in effect only until I change my mind, which I am free to do whenever I like.