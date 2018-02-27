February 27, 2018

HEH: The Supreme Court May Rescue Blue-State Finances.

In that 2016 case, Friedrichs v. California Teacher Association, the justices seemed set to strike down agency fees. But Scalia died and the court split 4-4. Now, with Justice Neil Gorsuch on the bench, the court seems likely to deem agency fees unconstitutional. The ruling in Janus will probably come in June.

If so, big changes could be in store for the blue-state model of governance. Without the ability to charge agency fees, public unions will lose members and millions of dollars in revenue each year. Over time this will weaken their ability to fund candidates for office, lobby elected officials, and campaign for ballot measures.