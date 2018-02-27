February 27, 2018

NOT GONNA HAPPEN: US calls for ‘immediate end’ to Syria offensive.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Syria is “terrorizing hundreds of thousands of civilians” with air strikes, artillery, rockets and “a looming ground attack.”

She adds that, “The regime’s use of chlorine gas as a weapon only intensifies this.”

More than 500 people have been killed since last week in the eastern Ghouta region, where activists on Sunday reported a suspected poison gas attack.

A U.N. Security Council resolution for a 30-day cease-fire across Syria has failed to stop the carnage.

The U.S. last year bombed a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Sanders said that Trump “put the Assad regime on notice some time ago.”