February 25, 2018

THIS IS CNN: “If someone told you that disgraced journalist Dan Rather appeared on a show called ‘Reliable Sources’ to excoriate President for living in a ‘fantasy land’ and to give career advice to a young anti-gun advocate,” NewsBusters reports, you might think they were reading an article from the popular satirical news site The Onion. But it wasn’t a joke! It actually happened on CNN on Sunday.”

No, it’s a joke alright. On the same show today, Stelter allowed this to occur:

Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter. Hogg focused on the power of the NRA and, specifically, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch. Hogg got a handful of information incorrect. He called Loesch the NRA’s CEO, when she’s not. She’s their Spokeswoman. He said Loesch owns Congressmen, which is false. Hogg believes that because the NRA donated to Second Amendment-supporting legislators that suddenly they’re being bought off by the gun group. Hogg also said Loesch doesn’t care about children’s lives, yet she has two children of her own.

As Salena Zito tweets, “This steps over a line — to state [Loesch ] does not care about children’s lives is just plain awful.”

Later in the show, Nicholas Fondacaro of NewsBusters writes, “After Hogg was done smearing the NRA and Spokeswoman Dana Loesch, who he claimed was the ‘CEO’ of the organization and the owner [of] congressmen, the CNN host looked to Rather to give the young man some career advice.”

Curiously, Rather and Stelter did not advise Hogg to learn what fonts were available on Air Force teletype machines in 1972.