February 23, 2018

BULLIED NFL LINEMAN POSTS SHOTGUN PHOTO, FORCES HIGH SCHOOL TO CLOSE:

Former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin posted a chilling Instagram story that forced a high school to close.

On Thursday, Martin caught the attention of school officials with a story that featured a photo of a shotgun and the names of former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey as well as the Los Angeles-area high school, Harvard-Westlake, that Martin attended. The 28-year-old was taken into custody on Friday, ABC reported.

“When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide or revenge,” Martin cryptically posted.

Martin became the victimized face of NFL bullying in 2013 when he charged teammates, namely fellow offensive lineman Incognito, with harsh treatment in the locker room.

The post comes a week after 17 students were killed by a gunman at Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School.