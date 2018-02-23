February 23, 2018

WHEN YOUR GUN CONTROL LIES CAN’T MAKE IT PAST WAPO: WaPo Gives Sanders Four Pinocchios for False ‘Gun Show Loophole’ Claim.

Sanders said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that “We have to end the absurdity of the gun show loophole. Forty percent of the guns in this country are sold without any background checks.”

Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler was scathing of Sanders’ untruth straight from the start, noting he has addressed the inaccurate claim in the past. Kessler classified the false statistic among the “zombie claims,” false facts that keep being repeated “no matter how often we fact-check them.”

“We thought we had long ago buried this false claim,” Kessler wrote, “But it has once again risen from the dead! Let’s explore.”

The first time the Post encountered the statistic was when former President Barack Obama referred to it in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn.