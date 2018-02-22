February 22, 2018

WEIRD, I WONDER IF IT’S BECAUSE THE “CALLS” ARE BASED IN DUMB EMOTIONAL BULLYING: The Hill: Calls for new gun laws are falling on deaf ears.

Renewed calls for stricter gun controls following a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead are falling on deaf ears.

Legislators in states across the country have delayed, defeated or refused to take up new measures to prevent more gun violence — despite the impassioned calls of victims from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

In Florida’s legislature, House Republicans blocked a Democratic effort to revive debate on a measure to ban assault weapons with student survivors from Parkland watching in the gallery. . . .’

Students from Parkland who have blanketed the media to call for gun reforms have expressed incredulity at the lack of action.