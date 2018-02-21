February 21, 2018

THE RUSSIAN BOT HYSTERIA: “If only Joe McCarthy had lived to see this moment, when it is suddenly in vogue to attribute large-scale events in American politics to the hand of Russia and to inveigh against domestic subversion,” Rich Lowry writes in his syndicated column. “We aren’t divided because of Russia; we’re divided because we have genuine, deeply held differences. The fault, to the extent there is one, isn’t with the bots, but with ourselves.”

Read the whole thing – particularly if you’re employed by Newsweek.

