IT’S COME TO THIS: Washington Post opinion piece defends Peron, compares him favorably to Trump, because “Peronism led a process of expanding economic equality, collective organization and political enfranchisement. Trumpism, by contrast, builds upon American tendencies toward inequality, individualism and political disengagement.” Left-wing fascism, in other words, is superior to American democracy. Breaking eggs to make omelettes and all that.