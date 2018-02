OBVIOUSLY, SHE’S MOTIVATED BY RACISM AND FEAR OF A STRONG BLACK MAN: Jill Abramson Reboots Her ‘High-Tech Lynching’ of Clarence Thomas. “She kicked up dirt to give the impression of scandal, which would not have been necessary had she actually uncovered proof of one. Meanwhile, she unintentionally presented stronger evidence of her sham than of the scandal she hoped to create.”