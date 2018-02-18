February 18, 2018

NEW CIVILITY UPDATE:

● Old and busted: The wrong political clip art can get people killed.

● The new hotness: “Democrats should fight dirty, play dirty, beg, borrow, steal, do whatever it takes. ‘When they go low, we go high’ doesn’t work. Playing nice got us to this point with President Trump.”

Earlier:

As Steve Green once said, come and see the violence inherent in the leftism.