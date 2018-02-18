February 18, 2018
NEW CIVILITY UPDATE:
● Old and busted: The wrong political clip art can get people killed.
● The new hotness: “Democrats should fight dirty, play dirty, beg, borrow, steal, do whatever it takes. ‘When they go low, we go high’ doesn’t work. Playing nice got us to this point with President Trump.”
Earlier:
- NBC’S Rachel Maddow Show Sparked FBI Investigation Into Death Threats Against Mcconnell, Pruitt.
- Rand Paul: Recovery after attack ‘was a living hell.’
- Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai canceled his appearance at CES because of death threats.
- Terry McAuliffe says he’d punch Trump: ‘You’d have to pick him up off the floor.’
As Steve Green once said, come and see the violence inherent in the leftism.