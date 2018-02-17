February 17, 2018

WELL, TO BE FAIR, THAT MISSION SEEMS TO BE CENSORSHIP AND LEFTY POLITICAL INDOCTRINATION: DePaul University is refusing to allow a conservative student group to host commentator and comedian Steven Crowder, saying Crowder’s approach doesn’t “align” with the school’s mission.

Cost of attending DePaul University: $57,034 per year. So basically, something like a quarter million dollars for 4 years of these clowns.