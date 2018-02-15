February 15, 2018

THE CALIFORNIA LEFT: TRUMP IS LIKE A CHARACTER OUT OF DR. STRANGELOVE. Also the California left: We can no longer sit back and allow corporate infiltration, corporate indoctrination, corporate subversion, and the international corporate conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids!

A ballot initiative that would ban fluoride, chlorine, genetically modified organisms and some vaccine ingredients was approved to begin collecting signatures last week, the California Secretary of State’s office announced. Dubbed the “California Clean Environment Initiative” by its creator Cheriel Jensen, the initiative would also eliminate vaccination requirements at schools and daycares, ban more than 300 chemicals it claims are linked to cancer, autism and Parkinson’s disease, and prohibit the use of smart meters to monitor energy consumption. “These companies that make the chemicals have taken our right to refuse those chemicals away,” Jensen told Patch.

“Fear of fluoridation takes a left turn,” Reason’s Ronald Bailey reported way back in a 2001 article appropriately headlined, “Impurifying our precious bodily fluids.”

But then, the left have become modern-day Birchers on a host of issues.

(Via Virginia Postrel.)